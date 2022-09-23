GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Raceland traveled to face Greenup County for a cross-county rivalry game.

Both teams entered this matchup at 4-1.

Raceland up 21-12 in the second quarter.

Green County ball, Tyson Sammons with a handoff to Ike Henderson, Henderson able to sneak into that endzone to close in on the Rams’ lead.

The Musketeers line up to kick for the extra point — but instead it’s a fake!

Sammons finding Waylon Perkins in the endzone for the two-point conversion.

We end the first half with the Rams leading 21-20.

Raceland then broke away in that second half to win it 48-28.