Raceland takes down Ashland in season opener

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Raceland took down Ashland in their 2021 season opener; the Tomcats are coming off of an undefeated season at 11-0.

The first score of the game was made by the Rams; as Cole Conlon intercepted Ashland and took it back for the pick six.

The Tomcats attempted to respond next, he gets it to the outside and off Terrell Jordan went, up the sideline and in for six of their own.

This would end the half with a score of 13-7.

And only a field goal would be made in the second half by Raceland to win this one 16-7.

