CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Raleigh County Superintendent David Price will become the executive director of the WVSSAC at the end of June, according to a press release.

The press release said Price will take over for Bernie Dolan, who is retiring at the end of June.

Price has been in education for 40 years, which includes nine years as the superintendent of Raleigh County Schools. He has also been a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal in Boone County.

He is originally from Boone County and graduated from Marshall University, the press release said. He was also the superintendent representative for the WVSSAC Board of Review.