Rangers’ Calhoun has broken jaw from fastball to mouth

Sports
Texas Rangers’ Willie Calhoun waits to bat during spring training baseball practice Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday.

The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the face by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias in the first inning of a spring training game.

Calhoun fell on his back, put his hands over his face and was eventually carried off on a cart. The Rangers said he was taken to a hospital and had a CT scan, which revealed a fracture of his jaw. He’s expected to be re-examined Monday.

A fourth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2015, Calhoun was acquired by Texas in a trade for Yu Darvish in 2017 and established himself in the Rangers’ lineup last year. The 25-year-old set career bests with 21 homers, a .269 average and an .848 OPS in 83 games.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

