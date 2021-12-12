Ravens’ star QB Lamar Jackson out with right ankle injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a right ankle injury against the Browns, yet another significant injury for the banged-up, first-place Ravens.

Jackson was carted to the locker room in the second quarter. He had limped off moments earlier after Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit him low while throwing a pass.

Jackson walked off under his own power before being examined on the sideline.

Jackson wasn’t able to put any weight on his leg while getting into the front seat of the cart.

The AFC North-leading Ravens have been ravaged by injuries all season. They have 17 players on injured reserve.