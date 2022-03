RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – The Class AA matchups are set, completing the WVSSAC boy’s state tournament field.

Ravenswood defeated Buffalo 69-50 in Thursday night’s regional final, punching their ticket to next week’s tournament. The Red Devils were awarded the four seed and will take on South Harrison. The winner of that matchup will face the winner of Poca-Magnolia.

Class AA Bracket: