RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – We had a county rivalry game at Ripley; the Vikings hosted Ravenswood, and it was a completely packed gym.

The Red Devils are having a strong season, entering this game at 17-3, on a six game win streak.

Ravenswood jumped in front big and early; but a basket by Ripley’s Cade Goode closed the Red Devils’ lead to 35-31 at the end of the third quarter.

The final eight minutes was a tough battle for the Vikings.

Luke Johnson hit a big three to tie the game at 38 with six minutes left; but that was as close as Ripley got.

Ravenswood wins it by three, the final 53-50, and roll on a seven game win streak.

Ripley falls to 9-11.