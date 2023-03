CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ravenswood hosted Poca for the Class AA Region IV championship game Tuesday night.

The Red Devils had a comfortable lead until late.

The Dots cut it close, but Ravenswood hangs on to win it 42-39.

Check out highlights above!

The Red Devils will be the #6 seed, and will face #3 Chapmanville at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the Charleston Coliseum.