CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ravenswood took on South Harrison in the Class AA quarterfinals.

Hawks with the advantage in the first quarter; Corey Boulden in the paint, flips it in — he totaled 24 points.

The Red Devils would fight back; Shawn Banks driving through the paint and gets it through two defenders much taller than him.

Ravenswood down by three to start the second half.

Matthew Carte the spin and the basket to help the Devils up five going into the fourth.

Crunch time now; and it’s Carte again with another big basket.

South Harrison down three with one more chance.

And the defense holds the Hawks without a shot – Red Devils win it 49 to 46.

“I was real proud of our kids,” said Ravenswood head coach Mick Price. “They made so much improvement this year, coming off of a couple of tough seasons, season before. I’m really proud of them and now they get a chance to play in a Semifinal Friday, one of the greatest day of high school sports in West Virginia.”

Ravenswood faces the winner of Poca/Magnolia on Friday at 1 o’clock for this semifinal game.