Ready for a normal state volleyball tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The state volleyball tournament begins early tomorrow morning, and today, the WVSSAC was in the Charleston Coliseum getting everything set up.

Last year, due to COVID, the volleyball state tournament was held in just one day; and was held on just one court.

But now, we’re back to three courts, and full fans!

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan says it feels so good to be back to normal.

“It’s like night and day. Last year we were really panicking, things were just unraveling on us for all the schools. The color coded map was kicking schools out… you know we had to wait til Saturday night to find out what was goin on for the week but we seem to be in a much better place right now and we’re very thankful.”

The first round of games start Friday morning at 8:30; we’ll have all your highlights right here on WOWK.