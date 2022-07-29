CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Thursday in the George Washington High School gym, something special happened.

Years ago, photographer Michael Switzer took a picture of a group of middle schoolers; when they were all students at John Adams Middle School.

All aspiring athletes, with their whole high school careers ahead of them.

Well now, they are all seniors at GW, and have accomplished huge milestones in their time there.

Winning best soloist at the oil and gas band festival, making it to state championships, winning state championships, and for the swim team – winning several state championships. The cheer team was a runner up at state and placed third at nationals, and one of the athletes, Ben Nichols, is on his way to play D1 basketball at Ohio.

A big congratulations to these guys on their accomplishments, and good luck in your final year!