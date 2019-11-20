Red Dragons Boys Basketball Coach Bryan England Heads Up Dad’s of Saint Albans Chapter

Saint Albans Boys Basketball coach Bryan England knows there’s more to life than just hoops, even with the first day of practice starting tomorrow.

The man calling the shots for the Red Dragons didn’t have the game on his mind this weekend, rather he was stressing to fathers in the Saint Albans community that you can never tell your children you love them enough.

England runs the Dad’s of Saint Albans chapter, which promotes active fatherhood in the community.

The organization met and held a breakfast over the weekend.

Dads in attendance heard from former Charleston basketball standout, and current FCA Director Keith Tyler speak about why being at a child’s dance recital or a baseball game can make all difference in the world.

Tyler says the big take away from this event is to go fishing with your children so your not fishing for your children.