CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Browns look set to acquire Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to multiple reports and first reported by Josina Anderson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cowboys are finalizing the trade with the Browns in which Cleveland will acquire Cooper and a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

Dallas will reportedly acquire a fifth and six round draft pick from Cleveland in the trade.

Should the trade be finalized, Cooper will come to Ohio after three full seasons in Dallas. Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler and has over 7,000 receiving yards in his NFL career.

In 2021, Cooper played in 15 games for the Cowboys and caught for 865 yards with a career-high of eight touchdowns.