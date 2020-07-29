Report: Giants place David Sills on reserve/COVID-19 list

New York Giant and West Virginia alumnus David Sills V has been placed on the reserves/COVID-19 list, according to a report from SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

Sills is the first Giant to be placed on the newly-created list, which indicates he either tested positive or was in contact with someone who had tested positive. He has been instructed to quarantine.

By the way, WR David Sills is not a rookie. He was on the practice squad most of last season. https://t.co/ZWzvsTUzVL — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) July 28, 2020

In total, 32 players across the league have been placed on the list as teams begin their return for preseason preparations.

Per an agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players’ Assocation, players will be tested every day for the first two weeks of training camp. If the positive rate is less than five percent during that two-week period, testing will be scaled back to every other day.

Sills began his NFL career after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in April 2019. He was waived by Buffalo in August, but was picked up by New York days later for their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster for the final two weeks of the Giants’ regular season, but didn’t see any playing time.

In three seasons as a wide receiver at West Virginia, Sills racked up 2097 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns on 132 receptions.

