Report: Shane Lyons petitioned NCAA Board of Governors for “patient approach” regarding fall championships

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons wrote a letter on behalf of the Football Oversight Committee to the NCAA Board of Governors advocating for a “patient approach” ahead of the board’s Friday meeting, according to a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.

In the letter, which was reportedly obtained by Yahoo Sports, Lyons petitions the Board of Governors against making an immediate decision regarding fall championships so conferences and schools can best evaluate the prospect of a fall football season.

“The Committee strongly believes that a patient approach…to evaluating the possibility of conducting 2020 fall championships will provide the remaining conferences and schools the best opportunity to make deliberate decisions about conducting practices and competition this fall,” Lyons wrote, according to Thamel.

“We are simply requesting that the Board of Governors not make an immediate decision on the outcome of fall championships so that conferences and schools may have ample latitude to continue to evaluate the viability of playing football this fall.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 22, 2020

The NCAA does not have the power to outright cancel the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) season or the College Football Playoff. What it can do, however, is cancel the other championships it sponsors outside of the FBS, which includes the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Division II and III playoffs and all Divison I, II and III Olympic sports.

If the NCAA does cancel their championships, as The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach writes, the pressure would be on for conferences to make similar decisions regarding FBS football this fall.

The Board of Governors is expected to meet Friday, with another meeting scheduled for Aug. 4.