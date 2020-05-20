Reports: NCAA council votes to approve voluntary workouts for football, men’s and women’s basketball

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVU) – The NCAA Division I Council has reportedly voted to approve voluntary activities for football, men’s and women’s basketball teams in the coming weeks, according to a report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

According to the report, which was also made by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, activities will be allowed to begin on June 1.

NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1, sources told @Stadium. Also reported by Yahoo — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 20, 2020

As it pertains to West Virginia’s sports teams, the Big 12 Conference’s suspension coincidentally will last until May 31, at which point the conference will decide their next course of action.

In addition, Thamel notes that this ruling does not necessarily open the gates for athletics to return, as the decision will be need to be made in conjunction with state and local governments, as well as each individual university. Much of that will depend on the availability and frequency of testing, his report says.

The NCAA Division I Council has yet to vote on other sports. Thamel reports that decision will be made “as soon as possible” — which could mean as soon as next week.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories