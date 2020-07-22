Riggs Welcomes 18 to 2020-21 Recruiting Class

West Virginia University swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs has announced the addition of 18 student-athletes to the men’s and women’s rosters for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The new class features nine student-athletes on the men’s team and nine additions to the women’s squad. One student-athlete is set to join the diving team, while 17 others will be added to the swimming rosters.

“The incoming men’s and women’s classes are two of our strongest in recent years,” Riggs said. “The staff did a great job of identifying strong individuals and building those connections with them about WVU and our program. During the recruiting process, it became very apparent that they all share the same values of passion, integrity and commitment that we are looking for to improve our program.”

The women’s team features Kate Beckish (Williamston, South Carolina/Wren High), Jordan Buechler (Annandale, Virginia/West Springfield High), Paige Dressel (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin/Oconomowoc High), Kaelyn McClain (Elizabeth, Pennsylvania/Elizabeth Forward High), Shelby Gerving (Leesburg, VA/Tuscarora High), Sara Haggerty (Downingtown, Pa./Downingtown High School West), Brooke Morgan (Raleigh, North Carolina/Leesville Road High), Lauren Musbach (Cleveland, Ohio/Hawken School) and Abby Reardon (Chesapeake, VA/Western Branch High).

“In the women’s class, these athletes bring the depth needed to contribute to our program immediately in their events and on the boards,” Riggs added. “Each of these young women brings an excitement and talent to our program that will not only make our team stronger but also have the character traits of being great teammates.”

Featured in the men’s incoming class are Jared Carter (Cary, NC/Green Hope High), Justin Heimes (Quakertown, Pa./Quakertown Community High), Logan McFadden (New Freedom, Pa./Susquehannock High), Dylan Melin (Anthem, Arizona/Pinnacle High), William Mullen (Fairfax Station, Va./Bishop O’Connell High), Joe Schaefer (Annandale, VA/W.T. Woodson High), Roanoke Shirk (Reading, PA/Muhlenberg High), Brendan Williams (Mount Sinai, New York/Mount Sinai High) and Roberts Zemturis (Ventspils, Latvia/Carson Newman University).

“As with the women’s class, the men share these same qualities that we we’re looking for to make our program stronger,” Riggs said. “The strong addition of mid-distance and distance swimmers in this class, along with addressing our depth needs in stroke areas, means these young men will have a huge impact on our program both in dual meets and at the conference level.”

Kate Beckish

Williamston, SC | Wren High/Team Greenville

Top Times

50 Free: 23.78

100 Free: 51.99

Beckish on WVU: “I chose WVU because I loved the team atmosphere.”

Jordan Buechler

Annandale, VA| West Springfield High/Machine Aquatics



Top Times

50 Free: 23.42

100 Free: 50.33

200 Free: 1:48.15

100 Fly: 55.91

200 IM: 2:03.05

Buechler on WVU: “I selected WVU because I really liked the people I met on the team.”

Paige Dressel

Oconomowoc, WI | Oconomowoc High/Elmbrook Swim Club

Top Times

100 Back: 56.81

200 Back: 2:01.16

Dressel on WVU: “I chose WVU because of its pretty campus, as well as the great coaches and teammates.”

Kaelyn McClain

Elizabethtown, PA | Elizabeth Forward High/Norwin Aqua Club

Top Times

200 Free: 1:55.22

500 Free: 5:08.13

McClain on WVU: “I chose WVU because everyone was super friendly and welcoming when I visited. I also loved the family atmosphere.”

Shelby Gerving

Leesburg, VA | Tuscarora High/SNOW Swimming

Top Times

100 Breast: 1:02.98

200 Breast: 2:16.71

200 IM: 2:03.78400

IM: 4:25.86

Gerving on WVU: “I chose WVU because of the fun team, awesome coaches and the beautiful campus.”

Sara Haggerty

Downingtown, PA | Downingtown High School West/West Chester Diving

Top Scores

1-meter (10 dives): 393.00

3-meter (10 dives): 425.35

Platform (9 dives): 399.35

Haggerty on WVU: “I picked WVU because I felt like I fit in well with the team, and I felt very welcomed. I loved the environment of the school itself, and I am more than excited to join WVU swim and dive this fall.”

Brooke Morgan

Raleigh, N.C. | Leesville Road High/TAC Titans

Top Times

50 Free: 23.37

100 Free: 50.89

200 Free: 1:50.38

100 Fly: 55.98

Morgan on WVU: “I chose WVU for the family-like atmosphere.”

Lauren Musbach

Cleveland, Ohio | Hawken School/Lake Erie Silver Dolphins

Top Times

100 Fly: 56.50

200 Fly: 2:04.54

400 IM: 4:31.35

Musbach on WVU: “I selected WVU because I loved the campus, the people and the team atmosphere when I visited. I also liked the location of the university.”

Abby Reardon

Chesapeake, VA | Western Branch High/Tide Swimming

Top Scores

50 Free: 23.92

100 Free: 51.92

200 Free: 1:49.69

100 Back: 55.08

200 Back: 1:58.83

Reardon on WVU: “West Virginia was one of the schools where I felt most at home. As soon as I stepped on to campus, I knew this is where I wanted to be for the next four years. I loved how welcoming the coaches and team were, and I truly felt like I was already a part of the team. West Virginia provides me with the best opportunities for my academic and athletic career, and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the Mountaineer family.”

Jared Carter

Cary, NC | Green Hope High/New Wave Swim Team

Top Times

200 Free: 1:42.26

500 Free: 4:31.65

1,650 Free: 15:40.09

400 IM: 4:02.83

Carter on WVU: “I chose WVU for the team culture and the location of the university.”

Justin Heimes

Quakertown, PA | Quakertown Community High/Upper Perkiomen Valley YMCA

Top Times

100 Back: 49.15

200 Back: 1:48.62

Heimes on WVU: “I chose West Virginia because of the opportunities to excel both in and out of the pool. I look forward to contributing to the success of the program.”

Logan McFadden

New Freedom, PA | Susquehannock High/York YMCA

Top Times

200 Free: 1:39.73

500 Free: 4:30.88

1,650 Free: 15:43.87

100 Fly: 49.91

McFadden on WVU: “I chose WVU for the great team culture and the beautiful city of Morgantown.”

Dylan Melin

Anthem, Ariz. | Pinnacle High/J Swim Club

Top Times

100 Free: 46.08

200 Free: 1:39.39

500 Free: 4:32.41

Melin on WVU: “I chose WVU because I fell in love with the town, and I wanted to make this place home.”

William Mullen

Fairfax Station, VA | Bishop O’Connell High/Nation’s Capital Swim Club

Top Times

500 Free: 4:32.02

1,650 Free: 15:33.59

Mullen on WVU: “I chose WVU for the team culture and academics.”

Joe Schaefer

Annandale, VA | W.T. Woodson High/Machine Aquatics

Top Times

100 Breast: 55.22

200 Breast: 2:00.39

200 IM: 1:51.84

Schaefer on WVU: “I chose WVU for the team culture and the good academic fit.”

Roanoke Shirk

Reading, PA| Muhlenberg High/Boyertown YMCA

Top Times

100 Free: 45.87

200 Free: 1:38.83

100 Fly: 49.93

Shirk on WVU: “I chose WVU because I fell in love with Morgantown and the team environment.”

Brendan Williams

Mount Sinai, NY | Mount Sinai High/Three Village Swim Club

Top Times

200 Free: 1:40.43

500 Free: 4:30.32

1,650 Free: 15:39.98

Williams on WVU: “I chose West Virginia because of the amazing coaching staff and the academic programs they have to offer. Along with their beautiful campus, WVU felt like a place where I can truly meet my potential and grow as a swimmer, student and person.”

Roberts Zemturis

Ventspils, Latvia | Carson Newman University/Sporta Skola Spars

Top Times

50 Free: 19.96

100 Free: 44.73

Zemturis on WVU: “I selected WVU because it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of such a great family of incredible student-athletes.”

“It is a very exciting time to be a Mountaineer, as we welcome this new class into our program,” Riggs concluded. “They also are the very first class to swim all of their practices, meets and championships in our new facility.”

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

