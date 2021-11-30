All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Rio Grande women’s basketball on 12-0 streak, Smalley hits 600 wins

RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – The Rio Grande women’s basketball team is now sitting at a perfect 12-0 after a big win against Ohio Christian.

This victory also marks win number 600 for head coach David Smalley.

So a lot of milestones were hit after this game for the Redstorm, but it was a close call at halftime.

Rio went into the half down by one point; a three pointer by Ohio Christian with seconds left on the clock pushed the Trailblazers on top 43-42.

But then Rio broke it open in the third, ending the quarter up 76-66, and kept it rolling in the fourth to win it 111-82.

The Redstorm stay undefeated at 12-0, and face Ohio Valley next on December 4th.

