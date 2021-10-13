All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Ripley and Sissonville boys’ soccer ends in 1-1 draw

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Sissonville boys soccer team hosted Ripley; Sissonville is coming off of a big 14-4 win against St. Mary’s.

Ripley had some solid shots on goal early on; you can watch some highlights above!

Vikings’ Max Meadows with the point and kick, he has a man there, but he can’t quite get his foot on the ball and it rolls out.

Another attempt, but it goes a little high. 

Jake Harvey had a big kick from the sideline, but it’s saved by Sissonville. 

On the other side of the ball, Indians’ Ryan Simpson with a big kick; and it’s a beautifully placed ball right in that top corner to score the first goal of the game!

That would be the only goal tonight for the Indians; Ripley scored one later on to end this in a draw the final 1-1.

