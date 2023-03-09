CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a sold out game in Ripley, as the Vikings hosted Logan for the Class AAA Region IV championship game.

Logan played some solid defense, Aiden Slack on a steal and score to put the Wildcats up 22-21.

Ripley responded fast though, and broke it open in the second half to win it by 12.

The final 78-66.

Ripley is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 1996 – a 27 year drought!

Check out some highlights from the game above!

Tune in every night at 6 & 11 o’clock on WOWK for all your state tournament highlights.