CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #4 Ripley faced #1 North Marion in the Class AAA state semifinals.

This game was a wild one.

North Marion came out on a 14-0 run before Ripley could manage a basket.

It was 20-6, North Marion, at the top of the second quarter.

Then the pendulum swung.

Sophia Nichols hit a three. North Marion tried to bring it down but Ripley stole it away, took it down, and hit another bucket.

Ripley went into halftime up, 23-22. That was a 17-2 run for the Vikings.

The second half it stayed close until the end.

With 24 seconds left on the clock, Ripley was down one, Nichols hit it from three to take the 43-41 lead.

North Marion then hit two buckets, the second one by Emma Freels would seal the win.

The final 45-43, North Marion rolls on to the Class AAA state semifinal game.

The Huskies face #6 Philip Barbour at 7:30pm on Saturday.

