Ripley hires new head basketball coach

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Ripley High School has hired a new head basketball coach, but it isn’t necessarily a new face to this program.

Derek Mullins has been with the Vikings program for five years; he spent four with the junior varsity team and one with the freshmen.

Now, after Thursday night’s Jackson County Board of Education meeting, he was named the new head coach of the varsity squad.

Mullins graduated from Ripley in 2011, and was a standout player both in basketball and baseball; so much so, he was voted ‘Athlete of the Year.’

He says the outpouring of support from the Ripley community has been overwhelming, and he’s just ready to get started and tackle the goals he’s already set.

“Honestly, my phone has been blowing up,” said Mullins. “Ever since I got approved last night, it’s just been off the hook. It’s great.

Ultimately, our goal is to get to the state tournament each year. We have a good core group. We had a bunch of young guys last year, freshmen and sophomores, who are juniors and sophomores this year. For me, ultimately just trying to be a good role model to these kids. Hopefully they come back and say ‘Coach you taught me somethin and showed me work ethic’ whenever they get into the real world and start working.”

The 2021 high school basketball season starts on November 15th.