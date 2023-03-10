CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ripley and Lewis County went head-to-head in the girls Class AAA state quarterfinals, the Vikings won it 41-30 to roll on to the semis.

Lewis County struggled shooting; they scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, and just 14 in the first three quarters.

Ripley made 16 free throws, which ultimately helped them win this one.

Ripley now faces #1 North Marion on Friday at 5:30pm.

