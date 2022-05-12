RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – A sort of rematch Wednesday night between Hurricane and Ripley, the winner walking away sectional champions.

The sectional tournament is a double-elimination tournament; Tuesday night, Ripley beat Hurricane in a close one, 9-8.

This game was quite different, though.

Check out highlights above!

We enter this one in the fourth, Vikings up 5-2.

Kaitlyn Swisher with a hit down the first base line, it’s fair. Mya Casto is able to cross home and to extend the Vikings lead to four runs.

Same frame, Cassidy Cummings with a hit that takes out a ‘Skins second baseman. Mckennan Hall makes it home safe.

Next at bat, a bunt that would bring Swisher home; 8-2 now, still in the fourth.

We had a pretty crazy play to end the inning, and eventually the game. A big hit into the outfield by Elizanna Hershey. Two Hurricane players would collide, dropping the catch. It’s enough time to bring home both Cummings and Hershey to make it 10-2.

Hurricane couldn’t respond in the top of the fifth, so the game ended there.

Ripley is your Region IV, Section II champion and will face Lincoln County in regionals next week.