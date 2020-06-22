Ripley’s Olivia Miller defies the odds, continues to excel in three college sports

RIPLEY, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – It wasn’t always this easy for Ripley’s Olivia Miller.

Miller suffered a tibial plateau fracture while hurdling in her sophomore year at Ripley, a crushing blow for an athlete at the top of her game.

“I was rushed into emergency surgery and I was in the hospital for a few days and when I came out of the surgery they had told me I probably was not going to be able to walk normal again or run normal again either and it like it broke my heart because I never wanted to be that athlete that just fell off, Miller said.”

And she wasn’t— defying the odds — and is now excelling as a member of both West Liberty’s Acrobatics and Tumbling team and the Track and Field squad.

“As soon as the doctors found out that I was running normal and walking normal they were just as mind blown as I was because they told me I was not going to be able to.”

And both of her college coaches are very impressed with what they saw out of her during her freshman year.

“Coming in she was a really big asset in our tumbling area.””She’s always positive, every single time, every single practice, we could be having a morning practice at 6-AM and she is the one pumping everyone up and excited to be there and trying to get everyone working hard, Kelsey Kyle said.”

“She leads right away, if someone needs a pick up or someone needs a talking to like Olivia is there to do it and she doesn’t look at the fact that she’s a freshman that will stop her, Jeremy Simpson said.”

The Kenna resident is now ready to take the next step — as she enters her sophomore season both on the mats and on the track.

“I always want to beat myself and you know in track its more of an individual type of sport so even though you are competing against other competitors you’re mostly competing against yourself and in acro its a team sport and you are competing for every single one of your teammates and including yourself.”

And this mindset is what pushes Miller every time she puts on a West Liberty uniform.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.