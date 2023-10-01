RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – Just across the Ohio River, Ravenswood is always a great place to watch a game.
A closer game than the score indicated, Ritchie County pulled out the 30-14 win over the Red Devils.
by: Zach Gilleland
Posted:
Updated:
