CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A winless Spring Valley hosted Riverside.
The Timberwolves taking the statement win, the final 49-12.
Up next: Riverside hosts Huntington, Spring Valley hosts South Charleston.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
