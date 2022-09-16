LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Roane County traveled up north to Lewis County, hoping to keep their undefeated streak alive.

First score of the game was a Raiders touchdown.

Quarterback Jacob Greathouse with a nice pass to Briar Begler, and he brought it into the endzone. Roane went for two here, and got it, making it 8-0 Raiders.

The Minutemen answered fast though, on the first drive of the second quarter Drew Cayton dodged several Raiders to get this score, Roane still leading by one though.

Back to Roane, Brandon Richardson takes the ball right from the kick-off back to the endzone, that makes it 16-7 Raiders.

Roane kept it rolling in the second half, the final 46-14. And stay perfect.