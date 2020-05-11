Roane County’s Alex Miller Wins Doug Huff Award

ROANE COUNTY, WV. – (WOWK) –

September 13th 2019 — the day Roane County Football player Alex miller died in the middle of a game.

The West Virginia sports world will never forget the tragedy — and now Miller has been named the winner of Doug Huff award.

Miller was in his senior year with the Raiders and suddenly collapsed on the field between the first and second quarter against Clay County.

TheWVSSAC says the award is “given to a high school senior athlete who exhibits leadership, hustle, and determination plus the intangibles beyond the black-and-white statistics.”

Anyone who knew Alex — knew he embodied all of those traits.

Miller’s memory will always stay alive and all of us here at 13 News send our deepest condolences to the family.