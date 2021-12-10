Rough N’ Rowdy is back in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you haven’t heard yet, there’s a pretty big event happening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday night.

‘Rough N’ Rowdy’ is back in the Capitol City, holding their 16th amateur boxing match, and this one is about respect.

There will be 20 amateur fights, some of the fighters are from right here in Charleston, and some are from out of state.

The headline fight is between Jersey Jerry and Jeff Nadu.

Jersey Jerry’s manager, Marty Mush, says there’s nothin’ quite like fight night.

“They’re nuts,” said Mush. “These fans are absolutely nuts. They’re going insane. They’re gonna be cheering, throwing just screaming at everyone. And it plays a big factor in these fighters too, because again they have no idea what they’re doing. And now they have so many people watching here and online.”

“It’s modern day gladiator in this ring,” said a lightweight champion whose name is a little too rough for print (you can watch his interview above though!) “Everybody wants entertainment and action and that’s what I was meant for. I was meant for fighting that’s what I was born for.”

“Man you just gotta be here,” said Dirty Dan, a fighter from Hurricane. “Because Rough N’ Rowdy is a bunch of Hurricane, Boone County, Winfield rednecks all gettin’ in the ring together. Some of these guys have been practicing for years, some of these guys just came off day one off the couch.”

The first fight is at 8 o’clock, you can still buy tickets or the pay per view here.