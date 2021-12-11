‘Roundball Wrap’: Week one

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Week one of boys high school basketball in West Virginia just wrapped up, and week two for the girls! Check out our first ‘Roundball Wrap’ above!

Every week, we will have a ‘Roundball Wrap’ on Friday nights, giving you the latest high school basketball highlights and scores.

Nitro and Poca had an intense game Friday night. The gym was fully packed, standing room only.

The Wildcats took down the Class AA state runner-ups in the last minutes, the final 52-46.

Capital traveled up to Wheeling to face the Patriots, and came back to the Capitol City with the tight win that final 57-50.

We had a few more area games, and the scoreboards are above!