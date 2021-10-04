SCHS grad Dunham excited for season, leadership to lead Herd women’s hoops

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall Thundering Herd women’s basketball team doesn’t tip-off their season until November, but excitement is filling the team.

Senior Aaliyah Dunham returns to the Mountain State after transferring from Xavier. The South Charleston grad spent four seasons for the Musketeers, averaging 5.5 points-per-game and nearly four assists last season.

Marshall finished 2020-21 with an 8-11 record, falling in the first round of the Conference USA Tournament to Louisiana Tech.

Dunham is excited for the new challenge and to be closer to her family.

“Everyone’s competitive and you don’t get that a lot. Some days are typically not competitive but everyday, everyone competes,” Dunham said. “We go hard and at the end of the day like I can go home and see my parents, my grandparents, so I think that’s been really fun for me.”

Veteran leadership will be needed for the Herd, who boast seven freshmen on the roster.

“You hear a lot of voices that are used to being in a leadership position and driving energy and I definitely like that about the group we have,” Head Coach Tony Kemper said.

Marshall opens up its season with an exhibition matchup against Bluefield State Nov. 9.