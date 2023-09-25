CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Boone County/Logan County matchup at Chapmanville.
Scott facing the Tigers, the Skyhawks winning it 40-7.
Up next: Chapmanville travels to Hoover, (5-0) Scott travels to Mingo.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Boone County/Logan County matchup at Chapmanville.
Scott facing the Tigers, the Skyhawks winning it 40-7.
Up next: Chapmanville travels to Hoover, (5-0) Scott travels to Mingo.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now