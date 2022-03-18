CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Scott student section showed out today as the Skyhawks took on Fairmont Senior; Scott High canceled school and raised money to make sure every student who wanted to go to this game could.

Scott with the crowd behind them in the first half; Jaren Gaiter drives to the line and touches it off the glass; Skyhawks went up six early.

Height was a big issue for Scott, Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith was a force for the Polar Bears, dominating inside to help Fairmont go up eight at the break.

In the second half, Scott showed their heart.

Jayden Sharps hit a big three and the Skyhawks would cut the deficit to as little as three.

But Fairmont would run away late; DeSean Goode led all scorers with 31 points and 17 rebounds.

Scott’s season ends with a 68 to 54 loss. They finish 17-10 on the year.

“I wouldn’t trade one of these guys for anyone,” said head coach Shawn Ballard. “That’s what makes it so hard is being with these guys for so long and these seniors, especially. I’m just glad they got to reap the benefits for the work and trust they put in. They’ve truly laid the foundation for our program going forward.”

“That’s the type of people we are,” said Scott guard Landon Stone. “Even in our community, every sport team, we don’t quit till the buzzer sounds. It’s just how we are in Madison, we don’t quit.”

Fairmont Senior rolls on to the Class AAA state championship game Saturday night at 5:30, and will face the winner of Shady Spring and Wheeling Central.