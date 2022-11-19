MADISON, WV (WOWK) – After a thrilling comeback win against East Fairmont in the first round, Scott’s storybook season ends with a 41-6 loss to Frankfort in the Class AA quarterfinals.

The Falcons advance to the semifinals where they will host Herbert Hoover. Hoover defeated top-seeded Winfield 27-26 Friday night. The winner of that matchup will face either Independence or North Marion.

Frankfort started the game with a quarterback keeper from Luke Robinette on fourth down to give the Falcons the early 7-0 lead. The next drive they used a trick play to find David Holsinger wide open for their second-straight touchdown on fourth down.

Scott was able to find the end zone in the second quarter. Matt Frye scrambled, was hit as he threw and somehow flipped the ball to Brayden Clark. Clark then scampered more than 50 yards for the Skyhawks first points.

Scott’s season ends with a 10-2 record.