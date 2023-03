CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Scott Skyhawks hosted Nitro for the Class AAA, Region IV championship game.

This one was a tighter game, Nitro was up four at one point.

Scott then held strong until the end to win it 65-58.

The Skyhawks are your Region III champs and will come to next week’s state tournament.

