BOONE/LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Bonfires aside, our 13 Sportszone Game of the Week doesn’t need any more fuel added to the fire.

5-1 Logan takes on 6-0 Scott in a county rivalry. The Skyhawks are the top-ranked team in Class AA.

Scott has a dynamic offense led by quarterback Matt Frye and wide receiver Jayden Sharps. Their defense has not allowed more than 20 points in a game this season.

“It doesn’t matter what the records are,” Scott Head Coach Jeremy Dolin said. “There’s going to be a lot of emotions because it is a rivalry game but it’s got a lot at stake as well as far as playoff rankings. It’s probably going to be a packed house and probably a pretty crazy atmosphere. Friday can’t get here soon enough.”

Logan has been impressive this season and has a talented wide receiver core in Aidan Slack and Garrett Williamson. Head Coach Gary Mullins says this is the biggest game he’s ever coached in and wants his players focused on Friday.

“Be locked in, you don’t get an opportunity to play the number one every week and usually when you do you’re travelling three or four hours to do it,” Mullins said. “They’re right in our backyard, there won’t be a better atmosphere anywhere in the state of West Virginia and if you can’t get excited to play there I don’t know if you can ever get excited.”

Kickoff Friday is at 7 p.m.