CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sissonville hosted Scott, the Skyhawks winning it 59-13.
Check out highlights above!
Sissonville hosts Clay County next week, Scott rolls to 3-0 and now hosts Point Pleasant.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
