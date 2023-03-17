CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #4 Herbert Hoover faced #5 seeded Scott for this Class AAA quarterfinal game.

The Skyhawks opened it on a 5-0 run after a three point play by Kadin Clemons.

Herbert Hoover went into halftime down 30-24.

Huskies’ Dane Hatfield then tied it at 34 halfway through the third quarter, but that’s as close as they’d get.

Scott went on an 8-0 run to go up 42-34, rolling on to win it 68-62.

The Skyhawks now face #1 Shady Spring for this Class AAA semifinal on Friday at 5:30pm.

Check highlights, and hear from both head coaches, above!

Tune in every night at 6 & 11 on WOWK for your state highlights.