CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two seeded Logan faced off against seven seeded Scott for this state quarterfinal matchup; these two programs have already played each other three times this year.

Logan won each battle by double digits.

But Wednesday’s playoff game was a different story.

Scott ended the first quarter up 20-17.

At the end of the second quarter, Logan was down three. Garrett Williamson hit a jumper at the line to go into the half down one, 32-31.

Logan came out of the break snagging the one point lead after a three by Aiden Slack.

The score tied eight times, and had four lead changes.

It was all tied up at 63 with thirty seconds left.

The ball ends up in the hands of Reece Carden – Scott’s biggest threat. Logan head coach Zach Green said later the game plan was to double team Carden, and “do not let him touch the ball.”

Carden somehow got it. He drives, spins, and gets the go-ahead bucket to win the game.

The seven seed knocks out number two; the final 65-63.

Carden totaled 26 points for the Skyhawks.

“This is my sixth year coaching,” said Green. “That was my first loss to Scott. So it’s a tough one to have here. And I don’t know if you guys know the history behind that, but there’s a lot of history behind that. But we’ve had a tremendous season, and I’m really proud of these young men.”

“I knew when they were trying to double team me on that last shot, I knew if I drove left on his hip and spinned in between them I’d have a shot to win the game,” said Carden.

Scott rolls on in the state tournament and will face Fairmont Senior on Friday at 11:15am for this semifinal game.