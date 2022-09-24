MADISON, WV (WOWK) – Scott used a strong first half showing to take a 39-19 win over Chapmanville Friday night, improving to 5-0 on the season.

Junior Matt Frye connected with Isaiah Bush with two touchdown passes in the first half. Isaiah Brown also intercepted Chapmanville quarterback Brody Dalton on third-and-goal during the game’s first possession.

Preston Cooper broke off a long touchdown run for the Skyhawks first score of the game. In a game marred by first-half penalties, Scott was in control heading into the break.

The Skyhawks improve to 5-0 on the season. They’ll face Mingo Central in Matewan Sept. 30.

Chapmanville falls to 3-2. They’ll next face Hoover at home.