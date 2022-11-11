CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #4 Scott hosted #13 East Fairmont for the first round of high school football playoffs.

It was dumping rain, but that didn’t stop the pass game in Madison.

Bees went up 14-0 fast, then Scott quarterback Matt Frye tossed it up to Isaiah Bush at the endzone to get the Skyhawks on the board.

East Fairmont responds in that next drive with a huge throw of their own, finds their tight end near the sideline for the score and they’re up 21-7.

Scott kept battling, tying it at 21, then going into the half down three.

Scott wins it 35-31, and will face the winner of Winfield and Logan next week for the second round.