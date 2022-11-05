MADISON, WV (WOWK) – Scott hosted Nitro, trying to get back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the year to Winfield last week.

Skyhawks up big early, and nothing going right for the Wildcats who fumble the snap, Scott takes over.

Matt Frye was tossing darts tonight, first down pass to none other than Jayden Sharps; one of the best one-two punches in Class AA.

Later in the drive, it’s Frye again connecting with Isaiah Bush, who get’s out of bounds to stop the clock.

Skyhawks continue to roll on offense, Frye scrambling and Carson Brinegar with this diving catch.

Scott dominates Nitro, winning it 69-13.