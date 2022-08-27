CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In Falling Rock, Herbert Hoover hosted Scott for their season opener.

These two squads are always a good battle to watch.

Hoover inside the ten, Dane Hatfield with a nice toss to Andrew Rollyson for the 7 yard touchdown catch, the Huskies snag a 19-14 lead a minute into the second half.

Huskies driving again, Hatfield with the throw, it’s tipped, and its picked off by Isaiah Bush.

Bush takes it down that right side line 62 yards before getting tackled at Hoover’s 13. He had an absolutely incredible performance tonight, finishing with three picks – two were returned for touchdowns and he collected a receiving touchdown.

Scott wins it on the road 34-19.