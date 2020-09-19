SEC Football

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Wanna can your summer veggies? Think again
Top Stories
Virus measures targeted by protesters despite case spikes
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame
Package containing ricin and addressed to Trump intercepted by law enforcement
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Alpha and Beta become first Greek letter storms in Atlantic since 2005
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Sally weakens to depression, still soaking Alabama, Georgia with heavy rain
Video
Top Stories
Super Saturday forecast for Marshall football hosting Appalachian State
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding, hundreds rescued
Video
Newsfeed Now: Sally makes landfall; Wildfires rage in the West
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Sally starting to bring rain north as ‘catastrophic’ flooding continues on Gulf Coast
Video
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
FSU coach Norvell tests positive for virus before Miami
Top Stories
Astros’ Verlander to have elbow surgery, miss rest of season
The Latest: A tale of two 9s for Paul Casey’s round of 69
Bale back at ‘special club’ Tottenham to reignite career
Pogacar crushes Roglic to seal Tour de France title
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
DestinationWV
Hispanic Heritage Month
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
SEC Football
SEC announces roster, positional guidelines for cancellations
SEC Schedule
SEC Twitter
Tweets by SEC
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand after Trump’s push for new direct payments
Video
Marshall University suspends Professor after anti-Trump comments go viral
Video
GOP senator to introduce bill reimbursing parents $800 for remote learning expenses
11 new deaths from COVID-19, three counties drop from red to orange
Kanawha County requests two field hospitals to help fight COVID-19
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News