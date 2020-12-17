WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – SEC Championship Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Emily Proud and correspondents from around the southeast get you ready for the SEC Championship and more on the season finale of Southeastern Stream Live!

Alabama and Florida faceoff in the SEC Championship this weekend in Atlanta. The last time the Crimson Tide and the Gators met in the SEC Championship was 2016 where Alabama cruised to a 54-16 win.

The Tide roll into ATL 10-0 with a 32.7 point margin of victory over their opponents this year. Meanwhile the SEC East champs are coming off a disappointing home loss against an undermanned LSU. Will Alabama’s record-breaking offense be too much for the Gators? Or can Florida bounce back from last week’s upset?

Another major storyline to watch in the SEC Championship – the Heisman hopefuls. The two quarterbacks (Mac Jones, Kyle Trask) appear to be the frontrunners, but DeVonta Smith has been making a case to be the first wide receiver to win since Desmond Howard back in 1991. Could one of these three lock up the trophy this weekend?

The SEC Championship isn’t the only game on deck this weekend. Get a preview of the other three SEC games scheduled for Saturday:

Texas A&M @ Tennessee

Missouri @ Mississippi State

Ole Miss @ LSU

And take a look back at this truly unprecedented year in college football as the regular season comes to a close.

