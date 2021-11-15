Second round of high school football playoffs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The first round of the West Virginia high school football playoffs are over, and the road to Wheeling has been cut short for some of our area teams.

Cabell Midland took down the reigning Class AAA state champions, South Charleston, with a 49-12 final score.

The Knights move on to the second round, and face University Friday night.

Jefferson took down Hurricane, that final 31-18; the Cougars will now face Bridgeport Friday.

In Class AA, there was a game that shocked most of us in the southern part of the state.

Herbert Hoover ended the regular season outscoring opponents 490-42, and was a heavy favorite to win the Class AA state title.

But Fairmont Senior came down to Laidley Field on a mission, and took down the No. 1 seeded team with a last minute safety, that final 30-28.

The Polar Bears advance to the second round and will face Robert C. Byrd Friday night.

Here is the updated bracket:

