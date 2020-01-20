Semi-pro football team hosts 2020 season tryouts

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – The Port City Spartans out of Portsmouth, Ohio invited athletes from the local community to try out for the 2020 football season.

Athletes from all walks of life gathered outside of the Spartan Municipal Stadium on Saturday for a chance to join the Port City Spartans. More than one hundred athletes from the Portsmouth and New Boston areas expressed interest in joining one of the few semi-pro football teams in the tri-state.

The Spartans have been playing at the Spartan Municipal Stadium for almost 7 years. Thanks to recent beautification efforts from local non-profit organizations and businesses, the stadium has been restored and repaired close to its original state.







The stadium, that used to house the National Football League’s (NFL) Detroit Lions or former Portsmouth Spartans, has been noted as an important part of the city’s history. Joseph Robinson, co-owner of the Port City Spartans, tells us that getting to play in the stadium is the highlight of their season.

It’s a blessing for sure! I got to play here in high school at PHS, so this is my home field. I played here when the Kentucky Warriors started their semi-pro team up. I got to come back down here and play inside this stadium. Joseph Robinson, Co-owner of the Port City Spartans

The players chosen will play their first pre-season game on April 3, 2020. For more game dates and locations, click here.