It was a packed day at the GoMart ballpark!

Thousands of West Virginians here in Charleston, watching their two college baseball teams go head-to-head.

Marshall and WVU competed last week in Morgantown and lost 9-7. Each team coming off of series wins, the Herd taking down ULM and WVU beating Kansas State.

West Virginia found home twice in the top of the second, Marshall then took the one-run lead in the bottom of the 3rd.

The Herd had the bags stacked, Calin Smith grounded out to second base, scoring Kyle Schafer from third to take the 3-2 lead.

In the fourth, each team collected a run.

Top of the 5th, Herd still up one, WVU’s Caleb McKneely with a bomb to the scoreboard. He also scored Braden Berry, and WVU took the lead again.

Bottom of the frame, bases loaded again for Marshall, Christian Lucio at the plate and it’s gone! A grand slam for the Thundering Herd, Marshall took the lead again.

WVU then posted seven runs in the final two innings to the Herd’s zero.

The Mountaineers took the 15-9 win back to Morgantown.

Up next: Marshall faces Louisiana at the GoMart Ballpark for a three game series starting Thursday night at 6pm.