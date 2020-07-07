Shea Campbell joins Division II West Florida

Former West Virginia linebacker Shea Campbell has officially found a new home as a graduate transfer at Division II West Florida.

Campbell’s entrance into the transfer portal was first reported by 247Sports’s Mike Casazza in May after the Morgantown native used all five years of his Division I eligibility. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes have 10 semesters of eligibility at the Division II level, and Campbell only used 9 with West Virginia.

In 22 games as a Mountaineer in 2018 and 2019, Campbell racked up 40 tackles and 3 sacks.

